Ronaldo and Al-Nassr miss out on Saudi Pro League title won by Al-Hilal

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr missed out on the Saudi Pro League title for the second consecutive season when Al-Hilal defeated Al-Hazm 4-1 and clinched first place on Saturday.

Two goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, signed from Fulham in the English Premier League in the summer, did the damage. Fellow Serbian Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored and an own goal from Ahmed Al-Juwaid completed the win for Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal collected a record-extending 19th league title. It was 12 points ahead of Riyadh rival Al-Nassr with three games remaining.

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in December 2022, is still set to top the goal-scoring chart.

On Friday, he notched his 33rd goal in a 3-2 win at Al-Okhdood and was nine clear of Mitrovic in second.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is just a goal behind the league record set by Abderrazak Hamdallah in 2019.

