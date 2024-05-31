Rodríguez scores go-ahead goal late, Martínez follows with hat trick as NYCFC routs Earthquakes 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodríguez scored the go-ahead goal in the 80th minute and substitute Alonso Martínez added a…

NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodríguez scored the go-ahead goal in the 80th minute and substitute Alonso Martínez added a hat trick from there as New York City FC pulled away for a 5-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes at Yankee Stadium on Friday night, matching a club record with its fifth straight win.

Neither team scored until Hannes Wolf took a pass from Rodríguez in the 50th minute, netting his third goal of the season to give New York City (9-5-2) the lead.

The advantage lasted until San Jose rookie Hernán López fed rookie Amahl Pellegrino for the equalizer in the 53rd. It was the fifth goal for Pellegrino and the first assist for López.

New York City regained the lead in the 80th minute on an unassisted goal by Rodríguez, his sixth netter this season.

Martínez, who subbed in for Jovan Mijatović in the 58th minute, added a goal in the 85th and two more during stoppage time to double his total for the season and finish off his first career hat trick. Martínez has made four starts and 10 appearances this season after appearing in three matches last season.

Three of NYCFC’s victories during the streak have come on the road, helping the club climb into third place in the Eastern Conference. The team’s last loss was a 2-0 setback to the visiting Colorado Rapids to begin the month. NYCFC also won five in a row in 2019.

Matt Freese finished with two saves for New York City. William Yarbrough saved two shots for the Earthquakes (3-11-2). Both keepers had one save in a scoreless first half.

The Earthquakes have just two wins in their last 51 matches on the road against Eastern Conference opponents with the last one coming in 2012.

San Jose went 2-2-2 this month after losing eight of its first 10 matches to begin the season.

New York City returns to action at home on June 14 against the defending champion Columbus Crew. The Earthquakes are off until June 15 when they host FC Cincinnati.

