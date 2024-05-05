Road-hot Rapids top New York City for first time with 2-0 victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Navarro scored early, Cole Bassett had an assist and a late goal and Zack Steffen…

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Navarro scored early, Cole Bassett had an assist and a late goal and Zack Steffen notched his first clean sheet with Colorado as the Rapids beat New York City FC for the first time 2-0 at rainy Citi Field on Sunday.

The Rapids (5-3-3), who were 0-3-3 all time in the series, grabbed the lead in the 16th minute and held it until halftime on a goal by Navarro. Bassett and Kévin Cabral set up Navarro’s fifth score this season — a right-footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner of the net.

Bassett provided some insurance in the 86th minute when he used an assist from Calvin Harris, who subbed in for Omir Fernández in the 69th minute, to score his fourth goal of the campaign. Bassett sent a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

Steffen, who has started every match in his first season with the Rapids, finished with three saves in his first shutout with the club. Steffen posted 23 clean sheets in 76 starts with the Columbus Crew from 2017-19.

The Rapids, under first-year manager Chris Armas, have lost just once in their last six matches away from home.

Matt Freese had one save in each half for New York City (4-5-2). He has started every match this season but has yet to notch a shutout. Freese had five clean sheets and allowed just eight goals in 10 starts with NYCFC last season.

NYCFC scored a league-high 10 points in April in posting a 3-0-1 record.

The match marked the first time the Rapids played NYCFC at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, after failing to win any of their three visits to Yankee Stadium. The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw in the Rapids’ last trip to town in 2022.

Colorado returns home to play the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. New York City travels to take on Toronto FC on Saturday.

