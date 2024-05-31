Reds take on the Cubs looking to break road losing streak

Cincinnati Reds (24-32, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (28-29, third in the NL Central) Chicago; Friday, 2:20…

Cincinnati Reds (24-32, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (28-29, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (4-3, 4.67 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (4-1, 2.17 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -152, Reds +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will look to end their three-game road slide in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 28-29 record overall and a 15-11 record in home games. The Cubs have gone 18-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati has gone 10-15 in road games and 24-32 overall. The Reds are 10-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Morel leads Chicago with 10 home runs while slugging .381. Ian Happ is 9-for-35 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 12 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Reds. Jake Fraley is 7-for-32 with a double and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .203 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Reds: 5-5, .205 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Colten Brewer: 15-Day IL (back), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (illness), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.