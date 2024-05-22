Reds bring 1-0 series lead over Padres into game 2

San Diego Padres (25-26, second in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-28, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Wednesday,…

San Diego Padres (25-26, second in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-28, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (3-4, 4.31 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Martinez (1-2, 4.23 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -125, Reds +105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the San Diego Padres.

Cincinnati has a 20-28 record overall and a 10-13 record in home games. The Reds are 1-11 in games decided by one run.

San Diego has a 25-26 record overall and a 15-10 record in road games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.93 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The teams square off Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with nine home runs while slugging .483. Tyler Stephenson is 12-for-33 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with eight home runs while slugging .416. Xander Bogaerts is 8-for-36 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .228 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by five runs

Padres: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jake Fraley: day-to-day (wrist), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (groin), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (shoulder), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

