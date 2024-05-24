Reds begin 3-game series against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (33-19, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-30, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Friday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (33-19, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-30, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: James Paxton (5-0, 2.84 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (3-3, 4.25 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -164, Reds +138; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Los Angeles Dodgers to start a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 10-15 record in home games and a 20-30 record overall. The Reds are 8-25 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Los Angeles has gone 14-8 on the road and 33-19 overall. The Dodgers have hit 66 total home runs to lead the NL.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 10 doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .254 for the Reds. Will Benson is 5-for-32 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 31 extra base hits (17 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs). Mookie Betts is 12-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .218 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jake Fraley: day-to-day (wrist), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (groin), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.