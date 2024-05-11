Rays closer Fairbanks reinstated from IL after missing 19 games with nerve-related hand issues

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays closer Pete Fairbanks was reinstated from the 15-day injured list before Saturday’s…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays closer Pete Fairbanks was reinstated from the 15-day injured list before Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees after missing 19 games with nerve-related hand issues.

Fairbanks was shut down after experiencing numbness while playing catch.

He has had a frustrating season, going 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in eight games before being sidelined. The right-hander allowed eight runs — seven earned — over seven innings.

The Rays optioned reliever Edwin Uceta to Triple-A Durham.

