PSG defender Hernandez needs surgery after rupturing ACL and set to miss Euro 2024

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Hernandez will have surgery after rupturing his left knee ACL, almost certainly ruling him out of playing for France at the European Championship.

Hernandez was injured on Wednesday night during the Champions League semifinal first leg against Borussia Dortmund, which PSG lost 1-0 in Germany.

PSG said he underwent a scan on Thursday and the 28-year-old Hernandez will undergo surgery in the coming days.

Euro 2024 takes place in Germany from June 14, and France coach Didier Deschamps names his squad on May 16.

Missing the tournament will be another bitter blow for Hernandez, who played just eight minutes at the 2022 World Cup after rupturing the ACL in his right knee in France’s opening game against Australia.

Hernandez joined from Bayern Munich in the offseason and celebrated winning the league title with PSG last Sunday.

