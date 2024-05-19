Professional Women’s Hockey League Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|Playoffs
|Semifinals
|(Best-of-5)
|Minnesota 3, Toronto 2
Wednesday, May 8: Toronto 4, Minnesota 0
Friday, May 10: Toronto 2, Minnesota 0
Monday, May 13: Minnesota 2, Toronto 0
Wednesday, May 15: Minnesota 1, Toronto 0, 2OT
Friday, May 17: Minnesota 2, Toronto 0
|Boston 3, Montreal 0
Thursday, May 9: Boston 2, Montreal 1, OT
Saturday, May 11: Boston 2, Montreal 1, 3OT
Tuesday, May 14: Boston 3, Montreal 2, OT
|Finals
(Best-of-5)
|Boston 1, Minnesota 0
Sunday, May 19: Boston 4, Minnesota 3
Tuesday, May 21: Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 24: Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 26: Boston at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 29: Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.
