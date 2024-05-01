Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EDT x-clinched playoff position GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA x-Toronto 23 12 7 4 0…

All Times EDT x-clinched playoff position GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA x-Toronto 23 12 7 4 0 44 64 48 x-Montreal 23 10 5 3 5 41 57 53 Minnesota 23 8 8 4 3 35 52 49 Ottawa 23 8 8 1 6 32 60 58 Boston 23 7 9 4 3 32 46 54 New York 23 4 12 4 3 23 48 65

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Tuesday, April 30

New York 4, Ottawa 3

Wednesday, May 1

Toronto 4, Minnesota 1

Saturday, May 4

Minnesota at New York, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m

