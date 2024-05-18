Preakness Chart

13th Race at Pimlico, Saturday May 18, 2024 1 3-16 Miles Dirt. Purse $2,000,000, 3-Year-Olds Preakness Stakes 149th Running Horse…

13th Race at Pimlico, Saturday May 18, 2024 1 3-16 Miles Dirt. Purse $2,000,000, 3-Year-Olds Preakness Stakes 149th Running Horse Wgt PP Strt 1/4 1/2 3/4 Strch Fin Jockey Odds Seize the Grey 126 5 3 1-½ 1-2 1-2½ 1-2 1-2¼ J. Torres 9.80 Mystik Dan 126 4 1 4-2 4-2½ 3-hd 2-2 2-hd B. Hernandez Jr. 2.40 Catching Freedom 126 3 2 5-1½ 5-2½ 5-2 3-2½ 3-6 F. Prat 3.70 Tuscan Gold 126 7 8 6-1 6-½ 6-½ 6-½ 4-2¼ T. Gaffalione 4.40 Just Steel 126 6 7 3-½ 3-½ 4-2 4-1 5-2½ J. Rosario 10.40 Uncle Heavy 126 2 4 7-½ 7-1½ 8 7-12 6-2½ I. Ortiz Jr. 7.80 Imagination 126 8 5 2-3 2-2 2-½ 5-1½ 7-25 L. Dettori 4.20 Mugatu 126 1 6 8 8 7-½ 8 8 J. Bravo 17.80 Time 23.98 47.33 1:11.95 1:37.53 1:56.82.

1 (1) Seize the Grey 21.60 8.40 4.40 2 (7) Mystik Dan 4.20 2.80 3 (3) Catching Freedom 3.20

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (3-1/2/4/12-5/7/8-1-3-6) 6 Correct Paid $10,000.94.

$0.5 Pick 5 (1/2/4/12-5/7/8-1-3-6) 5 Correct Paid $11,526.85.

$0.5 Pick 4 (5/7/8-1-3-6) 4 Correct Paid $1.826.65.

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $538.90.

$1 Super High Five (6-5-3-8-7) paid $2,986.80.

$1 Trifecta (6-5-3) paid $91.85.

$1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $158.70.

$2 Daily Double (BES/PRKNSS 5-6) paid $114.40.

$1 Exacta (6-5) paid $59.70.

$1 Superfecta (6-5-3-8) paid $74.90.

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Winner: Seize the Grey, Gray or Roan Colt, by Arrogate out of Smart Shopping, by Smart Strike. Foaled Apr 20, 2021 in Kentucky.

