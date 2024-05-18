Preakness Chart

|13th Race at Pimlico, Saturday May 18, 2024
|1 3-16 Miles Dirt. Purse $2,000,000, 3-Year-Olds
|Preakness Stakes 149th Running
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Seize the Grey
|126
|5
|3
|1-½
|1-2
|1-2½
|1-2
|1-2¼
|J.
|Torres
|9.80
|Mystik Dan
|126
|4
|1
|4-2
|4-2½
|3-hd
|2-2
|2-hd
|B.
|Hernandez
|Jr.
|2.40
|Catching Freedom
|126
|3
|2
|5-1½
|5-2½
|5-2
|3-2½
|3-6
|F.
|Prat
|3.70
|Tuscan Gold
|126
|7
|8
|6-1
|6-½
|6-½
|6-½
|4-2¼
|T.
|Gaffalione
|4.40
|Just Steel
|126
|6
|7
|3-½
|3-½
|4-2
|4-1
|5-2½
|J.
|Rosario
|10.40
|Uncle Heavy
|126
|2
|4
|7-½
|7-1½
|8
|7-12
|6-2½
|I.
|Ortiz
|Jr.
|7.80
|Imagination
|126
|8
|5
|2-3
|2-2
|2-½
|5-1½
|7-25
|L.
|Dettori
|4.20
|Mugatu
|126
|1
|6
|8
|8
|7-½
|8
|8
|J.
|Bravo
|17.80
|Time
|23.98
|47.33
|1:11.95
|1:37.53
|1:56.82.
___
|1 (1)
|Seize
|the
|Grey
|21.60
|8.40
|4.40
|2 (7)
|Mystik
|Dan
|4.20
|2.80
|3 (3)
|Catching
|Freedom
|3.20
$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (3-1/2/4/12-5/7/8-1-3-6) 6 Correct Paid $10,000.94.
$0.5 Pick 5 (1/2/4/12-5/7/8-1-3-6) 5 Correct Paid $11,526.85.
$0.5 Pick 4 (5/7/8-1-3-6) 4 Correct Paid $1.826.65.
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $538.90.
$1 Super High Five (6-5-3-8-7) paid $2,986.80.
$1 Trifecta (6-5-3) paid $91.85.
$1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $158.70.
$2 Daily Double (BES/PRKNSS 5-6) paid $114.40.
$1 Exacta (6-5) paid $59.70.
$1 Superfecta (6-5-3-8) paid $74.90.
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Winner: Seize the Grey, Gray or Roan Colt, by Arrogate out of Smart Shopping, by Smart Strike. Foaled Apr 20, 2021 in Kentucky.
Data provided by Equibase
