Plum leads Las Vegas against Indiana after 27-point performance

Indiana Fever (0-5, 0-4 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (2-1, 2-1 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Aces -15; over/under is 173

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces faces the Indiana Fever after Kelsey Plum scored 27 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 98-88 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

Las Vegas went 34-6 overall with a 19-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Aces averaged 21.7 assists per game on 33.6 made field goals last season.

Indiana finished 7-13 on the road and 13-27 overall a season ago. The Fever averaged 81.0 points per game last season, 13.9 on free throws and 20.1 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Fever: Damiris Dantas: out (knee).

