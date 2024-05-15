Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets play in game 3 of series

New York Mets (19-22, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (30-13, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Wednesday,…

New York Mets (19-22, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (30-13, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Adrian Houser (0-3, 7.63 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (7-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -189, Mets +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the New York Mets, leading the series 2-0.

Philadelphia has a 15-7 record in home games and a 30-13 record overall. Phillies pitchers have a collective 3.19 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

New York is 19-22 overall and 9-8 on the road. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.72 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper ranks second on the Phillies with 15 extra base hits (six doubles and nine home runs). Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Starling Marte leads the Mets with a .260 batting average, and has six doubles, four home runs, 10 walks and 15 RBI. J.D. Martinez is 9-for-34 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .278 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

Mets: 3-7, .222 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Bryce Harper: day-to-day (migrane), J.T. Realmuto: day-to-day (knee), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.