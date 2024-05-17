PGA Tour PGA Championship Scores

Friday At Valhalla Golf Club Louisville, Ky. Purse: $3.609; Par 71 Partial Second Round Suspended due to darkness Xander Schauffele,…

Friday At Valhalla Golf Club Louisville, Ky. Purse: $3.609; Par 71 Partial Second Round Suspended due to darkness Xander Schauffele, United States 62-68—106 Collin Morikawa, United States 66-65—131 Sahith Theegala, United States 65-67—132 Thomas Detry, Belgium 66-67—133 Scottie Scheffler, United States 67-66—133 Mark Hubbard, United States 65-68—133 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 68-65—133 Austin Eckroat, United States 67-67—134 Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-66—134 Tony Finau, United States 65-69—134 Harris English, United States 68-67—135 Matt Wallace, England 70-65—135 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 70-65—135 Robert Macintyre, Scotland 66-69—135 Brooks Koepka, United States 67-68—135 Aaron Rai, England 68-68—136 Lucas Herbert, Australia 69-67—136 Justin Thomas, United States 69-67—136 Keegan Bradley, United States 69-67—136 Lee Hodges, United States 71-65—136 Alex Noren, Sweden 67-70—137 Tom Kim, South Korea 66-71—137 Alejandro Tosti, Argentina 68-69—137 Doug Ghim, United States 69-68—137 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 66-71—137 Justin Rose, England 70-67—137 Jason Day, Australia 71-67—138 Shane Lowry, Ireland 69-69—138 Min Woo Lee, Australia 72-66—138 Billy Horschel, United States 69-69—138 Patrick Cantlay, United States 70-68—138 Maverick McNealy, United States 66-72—138 Byeong Hun An, South Korea 71-67—138 Alexander Bjork, Sweden 71-67—138 Cameron Smith, Australia 68-70—138 Max Homa, United States 68-70—138 Jordan Spieth, United States 69-69—138 Kurt Kitayama, United States 68-70—138 Tom Hoge, United States 66-73—139 Will Zalatoris, United States 71-68—139 Brice Garnett, United States 72-67—139 Jesper Svensson, Sweden 68-71—139 Patrick Reed, United States 69-70—139 Luke Donald, England 70-69—139 Lucas Glover, United States 71-68—139 Russell Henley, United States 70-69—139 Adam Svensson, Canada 70-69—139 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 71-68—139 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 73-67—140 Andrew Putnam, United States 68-72—140 Gary Woodland, United States 71-69—140 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 68-72—140 Cameron Young, United States 69-71—140 Brian Harman, United States 72-68—140 Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 69-71—140 Brendon Todd, United States 70-70—140 Ben Kohles, United States 67-73—140 Grayson Murray, United States 72-68—140 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 72-68—140 Adam Hadwin, Canada 68-72—140 Martin Kaymer, Germany 68-72—140 Tyrrell Hatton, England 71-69—140 Jordan L. Smith, England 70-71—141 Talor Gooch, United States 71-70—141 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 70-71—141 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 73-68—141 Rickie Fowler, United States 72-69—141 Braden Shattuck, United States 71-70—141 Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea 69-72—141 Stephan Jaeger, Germany 70-71—141 Dustin Johnson, United States 73-68—141 Corey Conners, Canada 70-71—141 Tommy Fleetwood, England 72-69—141 Projected Cut Line Jesse Mueller, United States 70-72—142 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 69-73—142 Jon Rahm, Spain 70-72—142 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 74-68—142 Keith Mitchell, United States 71-71—142 C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei 73-69—142 Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 72-70—142 Eric Cole, United States 71-71—142 Peter Malnati, United States 72-70—142 Charley Hoffman, United States 71-72—143 Jason Dufner, United States 68-75—143 Adrian Meronk, Poland 74-69—143 Taylor Pendrith, Canada 72-71—143 Adam Schenk, United States 71-72—143 Akshay Bhatia, United States 73-70—143 Nick Taylor, Canada 72-71—143 Jake Knapp, United States 75-69—144 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 74-70—144 Beau Hossler, United States 72-72—144 Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 71-73—144 Vincent Norrman, Sweden 72-72—144 Sepp Straka, Austria 71-73—144 Takumi Kanaya, Japan 75-69—144 David Puig, Spain 72-73—145 Sungjae Im, South Korea 73-72—145 Sam Burns, United States 72-73—145 Evan Bowser, United States 72-73—145 Chris Gotterup, United States 74-71—145 Tyler Collet, United States 73-72—145 Adam Scott, Australia 72-73—145 Denny McCarthy, United States 73-73—146 Keita Nakajima, Japan 71-75—146 Francesco Molinari, Italy 71-75—146 Phil Mickelson, United States 74-72—146 Luke List, United States 69-77—146 Wyndham Clark, United States 71-75—146 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 73-74—147 Y.E. Yang, South Korea 74-73—147 J.T. Poston, United States 72-75—147 Chris Kirk, United States 73-74—147 Wyatt Worthington, United States 72-75—147 Alex Smalley, United States 74-73—147 Nick Dunlap, United States 74-73—147 Jimmy Walker, United States 72-76—148 John Somers, United States 76-72—148 Cameron Davis, Australia 78-71—149 Michael Block, United States 76-73—149 Tiger Woods, United States 72-77—149 Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand 73-77—150 Victor Perez, France 79-71—150 Brad Marek, United States 73-78—151 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 77-75—152 Shaun Micheel, United States 76-76—152 Josh Speight, United States 74-78—152 Zac Oakley, United States 77-75—152 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 75-78—153 Josh Bevell, United States 73-80—153 Matthieu Pavon, France 76-77—153 Camilo Villegas, Colombia 79-74—153 Tracy Phillips, United States 75-80—155 Matt Dobyns, United States 76-80—156 Larkin Gross, United States 79-77—156 Jeffrey Kellen, United States 87-72—159 Rich Beem, United States 79-83—162 John Daly, United States 82-WD Did Not Finish Dean Burmester, South Africa Taylor Moore, United States Jeremy Wells, United States Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa Ben Polland, United States Zac Blair, United States Kyle Mendoza, United States Adrian Otaegui, Spain Sami Valimaki, Finland Tim Widing, Sweden Andrew Svoboda, United States Patrick Rodgers, United States Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea Ben Griffin, United States Jared Jones, United States Andy Ogletree, United States Preston Cole, United States Leaderboard SCORE THRU Xander Schauffele, United States -12 18 Collin Morikawa, United States -11 18 Sahith Theegala, United States -10 18 Thomas Detry, Belgium -9 18 Scottie Scheffler, United States -9 18 Mark Hubbard, United States -9 18 Bryson DeChambeau, United States -9 18 Austin Eckroat, United States -8 18 Viktor Hovland, Norway -8 18 Tony Finau, United States -8 18

