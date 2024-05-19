PGA Championship Par Scores

Sunday
At Valhalla GC
Louisville, Ky.
Purse: $18.5 million
Yardage: 7,609; Par: 71
Final Round
|Xander Schauffele, United States (750), $3,330,000
|62-68-68-65—263
|-21
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States (0), $1,998,000
|68-65-67-64—264
|-20
|Viktor Hovland, Norway (350), $1,258,000
|68-66-66-66—266
|-18
|Thomas Detry, Belgium (313), $814,000
|66-67-70-66—269
|-15
|Collin Morikawa, United States (313), $814,000
|66-65-67-71—269
|-15
|Shane Lowry, Ireland (263), $639,440
|69-69-62-70—270
|-14
|Justin Rose, England (263), $639,440
|70-67-64-69—270
|-14
|Billy Horschel, United States (191), $521,418
|69-69-69-64—271
|-13
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland (191), $521,418
|66-69-66-70—271
|-13
|Scottie Scheffler, United States (191), $521,418
|67-66-73-65—271
|-13
|Justin Thomas, United States (191), $521,418
|69-67-67-68—271
|-13
|Lee Hodges, United States (133), $359,943
|71-65-67-69—272
|-12
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (133), $359,943
|66-71-68-67—272
|-12
|Taylor Moore, United States (133), $359,943
|67-68-69-68—272
|-12
|Alex Noren, Sweden (133), $359,943
|67-70-70-65—272
|-12
|Sahith Theegala, United States (133), $359,943
|65-67-67-73—272
|-12
|Dean Burmester, South Africa (0), $359,943
|69-65-68-70—272
|-12
|Keegan Bradley, United States (100), $230,764
|69-67-68-69—273
|-11
|Austin Eckroat, United States (100), $230,764
|67-67-69-70—273
|-11
|Harris English, United States (100), $230,764
|68-67-68-70—273
|-11
|Tony Finau, United States (100), $230,764
|65-69-69-70—273
|-11
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan (100), $230,764
|71-68-67-67—273
|-11
|Russell Henley, United States (80), $170,137
|70-69-66-69—274
|-10
|Tom Hoge, United States (80), $170,137
|66-73-68-67—274
|-10
|Maverick McNealy, United States (80), $170,137
|66-72-69-67—274
|-10
|Corey Conners, Canada (50), $113,962
|70-71-67-67—275
|-9
|Tommy Fleetwood, England (50), $113,962
|72-69-69-65—275
|-9
|Brian Harman, United States (50), $113,962
|72-68-68-67—275
|-9
|Mark Hubbard, United States (50), $113,962
|65-68-73-69—275
|-9
|Tom Kim, South Korea (50), $113,962
|66-71-68-70—275
|-9
|Kurt Kitayama, United States (50), $113,962
|68-70-70-67—275
|-9
|Ben Kohles, United States (50), $113,962
|67-73-67-68—275
|-9
|Min Woo Lee, Australia (50), $113,962
|72-66-70-67—275
|-9
|Brooks Koepka, United States (0), $113,962
|67-68-74-66—275
|-9
|Brice Garnett, United States (24), $79,183
|72-67-69-68—276
|-8
|Doug Ghim, United States (24), $79,183
|69-68-70-69—276
|-8
|Max Homa, United States (24), $79,183
|68-70-69-69—276
|-8
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan (24), $79,183
|70-65-70-71—276
|-8
|Alexander Bjork, Sweden (20), $66,848
|71-67-71-68—277
|-7
|Aaron Rai, England (20), $66,848
|68-68-70-71—277
|-7
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile (0), $66,848
|73-68-69-67—277
|-7
|Jordan L. Smith, England (0), $66,848
|70-71-72-64—277
|-7
|Byeong Hun An, South Korea (15), $48,969
|71-67-72-68—278
|-6
|Jason Day, Australia (15), $48,969
|71-67-69-71—278
|-6
|Lucas Glover, United States (15), $48,969
|71-68-70-69—278
|-6
|Grayson Murray, United States (15), $48,969
|72-68-71-67—278
|-6
|Jordan Spieth, United States (15), $48,969
|69-69-67-73—278
|-6
|Adam Svensson, Canada (15), $48,969
|70-69-70-69—278
|-6
|Matt Wallace, England (15), $48,969
|70-65-71-72—278
|-6
|Will Zalatoris, United States (15), $48,969
|71-68-69-70—278
|-6
|Lucas Herbert, Australia (0), $48,969
|69-67-68-74—278
|-6
|Dustin Johnson, United States (0), $48,969
|73-68-71-66—278
|-6
|Zac Blair, United States (10), $32,587
|73-66-68-72—279
|-5
|Patrick Cantlay, United States (10), $32,587
|70-68-73-68—279
|-5
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark (10), $32,587
|69-71-69-70—279
|-5
|Andrew Putnam, United States (10), $32,587
|68-72-72-67—279
|-5
|Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa (10), $32,587
|72-68-71-68—279
|-5
|Patrick Reed, United States (0), $32,587
|69-70-71-69—279
|-5
|Jesper Svensson, Sweden (0), $32,587
|68-71-72-68—279
|-5
|Adam Hadwin, Canada (8), $27,017
|68-72-71-69—280
|-4
|Gary Woodland, United States (8), $27,017
|71-69-71-69—280
|-4
|Talor Gooch, United States (0), $27,017
|71-70-70-69—280
|-4
|Rickie Fowler, United States (7), $25,202
|72-69-69-71—281
|-3
|Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea (7), $25,202
|69-72-71-69—281
|-3
|Cameron Young, United States (7), $25,202
|69-71-70-71—281
|-3
|Tyrrell Hatton, England (0), $25,202
|71-69-68-73—281
|-3
|Cameron Smith, Australia (0), $25,202
|68-70-70-73—281
|-3
|Luke Donald, England (6), $23,538
|70-69-72-71—282
|-2
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark (6), $23,538
|70-71-68-73—282
|-2
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark (0), $23,538
|68-72-73-69—282
|-2
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden (0), $23,538
|73-67-74-68—282
|-2
|Braden Shattuck, United States (0), $22,830
|71-70-68-74—283
|-1
|Alejandro Tosti, Argentina (5), $22,560
|68-69-79-68—284
|E
|Martin Kaymer, Germany (0), $22,560
|68-72-68-76—284
|E
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand (5), $22,350
|72-68-72-74—286
|+2
|Stephan Jaeger, Germany (5), $22,230
|70-71-70-78—289
|+5
|Jeremy Wells, United States (0), $22,140
|69-71-75-75—290
|+6
|Brendon Todd, United States (5), $22,100
|70-70-74-79—293
|+9
