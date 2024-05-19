Live Radio
PGA Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

May 19, 2024, 10:52 PM

Sunday

At Valhalla GC

Louisville, Ky.

Purse: $18.5 million

Yardage: 7,609; Par: 71

Final Round

Xander Schauffele, United States (750), $3,330,000 62-68-68-65—263 -21
Bryson DeChambeau, United States (0), $1,998,000 68-65-67-64—264 -20
Viktor Hovland, Norway (350), $1,258,000 68-66-66-66—266 -18
Thomas Detry, Belgium (313), $814,000 66-67-70-66—269 -15
Collin Morikawa, United States (313), $814,000 66-65-67-71—269 -15
Shane Lowry, Ireland (263), $639,440 69-69-62-70—270 -14
Justin Rose, England (263), $639,440 70-67-64-69—270 -14
Billy Horschel, United States (191), $521,418 69-69-69-64—271 -13
Robert Macintyre, Scotland (191), $521,418 66-69-66-70—271 -13
Scottie Scheffler, United States (191), $521,418 67-66-73-65—271 -13
Justin Thomas, United States (191), $521,418 69-67-67-68—271 -13
Lee Hodges, United States (133), $359,943 71-65-67-69—272 -12
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (133), $359,943 66-71-68-67—272 -12
Taylor Moore, United States (133), $359,943 67-68-69-68—272 -12
Alex Noren, Sweden (133), $359,943 67-70-70-65—272 -12
Sahith Theegala, United States (133), $359,943 65-67-67-73—272 -12
Dean Burmester, South Africa (0), $359,943 69-65-68-70—272 -12
Keegan Bradley, United States (100), $230,764 69-67-68-69—273 -11
Austin Eckroat, United States (100), $230,764 67-67-69-70—273 -11
Harris English, United States (100), $230,764 68-67-68-70—273 -11
Tony Finau, United States (100), $230,764 65-69-69-70—273 -11
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan (100), $230,764 71-68-67-67—273 -11
Russell Henley, United States (80), $170,137 70-69-66-69—274 -10
Tom Hoge, United States (80), $170,137 66-73-68-67—274 -10
Maverick McNealy, United States (80), $170,137 66-72-69-67—274 -10
Corey Conners, Canada (50), $113,962 70-71-67-67—275 -9
Tommy Fleetwood, England (50), $113,962 72-69-69-65—275 -9
Brian Harman, United States (50), $113,962 72-68-68-67—275 -9
Mark Hubbard, United States (50), $113,962 65-68-73-69—275 -9
Tom Kim, South Korea (50), $113,962 66-71-68-70—275 -9
Kurt Kitayama, United States (50), $113,962 68-70-70-67—275 -9
Ben Kohles, United States (50), $113,962 67-73-67-68—275 -9
Min Woo Lee, Australia (50), $113,962 72-66-70-67—275 -9
Brooks Koepka, United States (0), $113,962 67-68-74-66—275 -9
Brice Garnett, United States (24), $79,183 72-67-69-68—276 -8
Doug Ghim, United States (24), $79,183 69-68-70-69—276 -8
Max Homa, United States (24), $79,183 68-70-69-69—276 -8
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan (24), $79,183 70-65-70-71—276 -8
Alexander Bjork, Sweden (20), $66,848 71-67-71-68—277 -7
Aaron Rai, England (20), $66,848 68-68-70-71—277 -7
Joaquin Niemann, Chile (0), $66,848 73-68-69-67—277 -7
Jordan L. Smith, England (0), $66,848 70-71-72-64—277 -7
Byeong Hun An, South Korea (15), $48,969 71-67-72-68—278 -6
Jason Day, Australia (15), $48,969 71-67-69-71—278 -6
Lucas Glover, United States (15), $48,969 71-68-70-69—278 -6
Grayson Murray, United States (15), $48,969 72-68-71-67—278 -6
Jordan Spieth, United States (15), $48,969 69-69-67-73—278 -6
Adam Svensson, Canada (15), $48,969 70-69-70-69—278 -6
Matt Wallace, England (15), $48,969 70-65-71-72—278 -6
Will Zalatoris, United States (15), $48,969 71-68-69-70—278 -6
Lucas Herbert, Australia (0), $48,969 69-67-68-74—278 -6
Dustin Johnson, United States (0), $48,969 73-68-71-66—278 -6
Zac Blair, United States (10), $32,587 73-66-68-72—279 -5
Patrick Cantlay, United States (10), $32,587 70-68-73-68—279 -5
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark (10), $32,587 69-71-69-70—279 -5
Andrew Putnam, United States (10), $32,587 68-72-72-67—279 -5
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa (10), $32,587 72-68-71-68—279 -5
Patrick Reed, United States (0), $32,587 69-70-71-69—279 -5
Jesper Svensson, Sweden (0), $32,587 68-71-72-68—279 -5
Adam Hadwin, Canada (8), $27,017 68-72-71-69—280 -4
Gary Woodland, United States (8), $27,017 71-69-71-69—280 -4
Talor Gooch, United States (0), $27,017 71-70-70-69—280 -4
Rickie Fowler, United States (7), $25,202 72-69-69-71—281 -3
Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea (7), $25,202 69-72-71-69—281 -3
Cameron Young, United States (7), $25,202 69-71-70-71—281 -3
Tyrrell Hatton, England (0), $25,202 71-69-68-73—281 -3
Cameron Smith, Australia (0), $25,202 68-70-70-73—281 -3
Luke Donald, England (6), $23,538 70-69-72-71—282 -2
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark (6), $23,538 70-71-68-73—282 -2
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark (0), $23,538 68-72-73-69—282 -2
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden (0), $23,538 73-67-74-68—282 -2
Braden Shattuck, United States (0), $22,830 71-70-68-74—283 -1
Alejandro Tosti, Argentina (5), $22,560 68-69-79-68—284 E
Martin Kaymer, Germany (0), $22,560 68-72-68-76—284 E
Ryan Fox, New Zealand (5), $22,350 72-68-72-74—286 +2
Stephan Jaeger, Germany (5), $22,230 70-71-70-78—289 +5
Jeremy Wells, United States (0), $22,140 69-71-75-75—290 +6
Brendon Todd, United States (5), $22,100 70-70-74-79—293 +9

