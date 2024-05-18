PGA Championship Leaders Cards

Saturday At Valhalla Golf Club Louisville, Ky. Yardage: 7,609; Par: 71 Third Round Par out 443 444 534-35 Xander Schauffele…

Saturday At Valhalla Golf Club Louisville, Ky. Yardage: 7,609; Par: 71 Third Round Par out 443 444 534-35 Xander Schauffele 443 444 434-34 Collin Morikawa 452 434 534-34 Sahith Theegala 443 455 533-36 Shane Lowry 432 334 433-29 Bryson DeChambeau 343 445 434-34 Viktor Hovland 443 444 424-33

___

Par in 534 434 445-36-71—213 Xander Schauffele 434 426 434-34—68—198 Collin Morikawa 434 433 444-33—67—198 Sahith Theegala 424 333 444-31—68—199 Shane Lowry 534 324 435-33—62—200 Bryson DeChambeau 534 334 443-33—67—200 Viktor Hovland 534 433 434-36—65—200

___

