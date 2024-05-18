PGA Championship Leaders Cards

|Saturday
|At Valhalla Golf Club
|Louisville, Ky.
|Yardage: 7,609; Par: 71
|Third Round
|Par out
|443
|444
|534-35
|Xander Schauffele
|443
|444
|434-34
|Collin Morikawa
|452
|434
|534-34
|Sahith Theegala
|443
|455
|533-36
|Shane Lowry
|432
|334
|433-29
|Bryson DeChambeau
|343
|445
|434-34
|Viktor Hovland
|443
|444
|424-33
___
|Par in
|534
|434
|445-36-71—213
|Xander Schauffele
|434
|426
|434-34—68—198
|Collin Morikawa
|434
|433
|444-33—67—198
|Sahith Theegala
|424
|333
|444-31—68—199
|Shane Lowry
|534
|324
|435-33—62—200
|Bryson DeChambeau
|534
|334
|443-33—67—200
|Viktor Hovland
|534
|433
|434-36—65—200
___
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.