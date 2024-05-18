Live Radio
PGA Championship Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

May 18, 2024, 8:03 PM

Saturday
At Valhalla Golf Club
Louisville, Ky.
Yardage: 7,609; Par: 71
Third Round
Par out 443 444 534-35
Xander Schauffele 443 444 434-34
Collin Morikawa 452 434 534-34
Sahith Theegala 443 455 533-36
Shane Lowry 432 334 433-29
Bryson DeChambeau 343 445 434-34
Viktor Hovland 443 444 424-33

___

Par in 534 434 445-36-71—213
Xander Schauffele 434 426 434-34—68—198
Collin Morikawa 434 433 444-33—67—198
Sahith Theegala 424 333 444-31—68—199
Shane Lowry 534 324 435-33—62—200
Bryson DeChambeau 534 334 443-33—67—200
Viktor Hovland 534 433 434-36—65—200

___

