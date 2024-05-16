PGA Championship Leaders Cards

|Thursday
|At Valhalla Golf Club
|Louisville, Ky.
|Yardage: 7,609; Par: 72
|First Round
|Par out
|443
|444
|534-35
|Xander Schauffele
|433
|334
|434-31
|Tony Finau
|443
|344
|534-34
|Sahith Theegala
|343
|444
|423-31
|Mark Hubbard
|353
|443
|424-32
|Par in
|534
|434
|445-36-72
|Xander Schauffele
|524
|333
|344-31-62
|Tony Finau
|434
|323
|444-31—65
|Sahith Theegala
|425
|434
|444-34—65
|Mark Hubbard
|534
|433
|434-33—65
