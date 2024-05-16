PGA Championship Leaders Cards

Thursday At Valhalla Golf Club Louisville, Ky. Yardage: 7,609; Par: 72 First Round Par out 443 444 534-35 Xander Schauffele…

Thursday At Valhalla Golf Club Louisville, Ky. Yardage: 7,609; Par: 72 First Round Par out 443 444 534-35 Xander Schauffele 433 334 434-31 Tony Finau 443 344 534-34 Sahith Theegala 343 444 423-31 Mark Hubbard 353 443 424-32

___

Par in 534 434 445-36-72 Xander Schauffele 524 333 344-31-62 Tony Finau 434 323 444-31—65 Sahith Theegala 425 434 444-34—65 Mark Hubbard 534 433 434-33—65

___

