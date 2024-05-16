Live Radio
PGA Championship Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

May 16, 2024, 8:52 PM

Thursday
At Valhalla Golf Club
Louisville, Ky.
Yardage: 7,609; Par: 72
First Round
Par out 443 444 534-35
Xander Schauffele 433 334 434-31
Tony Finau 443 344 534-34
Sahith Theegala 343 444 423-31
Mark Hubbard 353 443 424-32

___

Par in 534 434 445-36-72
Xander Schauffele 524 333 344-31-62
Tony Finau 434 323 444-31—65
Sahith Theegala 425 434 444-34—65
Mark Hubbard 534 433 434-33—65

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Sports
