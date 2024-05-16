PGA Championship at a glance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A brief look at Thursday’s opening round at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club (all…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A brief look at Thursday’s opening round at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club (all times EDT):

LEADING: Xander Schauffele at 9-under 62.

CHASING: Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala and Mark Hubbard at 65.

BROKEN RECORDS: Schauffele set the PGA Championship record with his 62. The 64 rounds under par broke a PGA Championship record for most sub-par scores in the first round. The previous record was 60 at Medinah in 2006.

TIED RECORDS: Schauffele’s 62 ties the major championship mark. He already had a 62 at the U.S. Open in 2023, along with Rickie Fowler. Branden Grace shot 62 in the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale.

TIGER TALES: Tiger Woods was on the verge of his first sub-par round in a major since the 2022 PGA Championship. He three-putted for bogey on his last two holes for a 1-over 72.

GRAND SLAM 2024: Masters champion Scottie Scheffler opened with a 67 and was five shots back in pursuit of his second straight major.

CAREER GRAND SLAM: Jordan Spieth shot a 69 as he goes after the final leg of the career Grand Slam.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Scheffler holed out from 167 yards for eagle on his first hole of the day.

CLUB PRO: Jeremy Wells of Crystal Springs GC in Fort Myers, Florida, shot 69 to become only the second club pro in the last 20 years to post a sub-70 score in the first round.

KEY STATISTIC: Schauffele one-putted 12 of the 18 greens.

NOTEWORTHY: Brooks Koepka shot 67 for his highest opening round in the three times he has been defending PGA champion. He shot 63 at Bethpage Black (2019) and 66 at Harding Park (2020).

QUOTEWORTHY: “It’s a great start to a big tournament, one I’m obviously going to take. It’s just Thursday. That’s about it.” — Xander Schauffele.

TELEVISION: Friday, 7 a.m. to noon (ESPN+), noon to 8 p.m. (ESPN).

