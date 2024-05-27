Padres take on the Marlins in first of 3-game series

Miami Marlins (19-35, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (28-28, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Miami Marlins (19-35, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (28-28, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (1-6, 6.11 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (4-4, 4.28 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -183, Marlins +153; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Miami Marlins to start a three-game series.

San Diego has a 28-28 record overall and an 11-18 record in home games. Padres hitters have a collective .389 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

Miami is 19-35 overall and 9-16 in road games. The Marlins have a 7-24 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 10 doubles and seven home runs for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 21-for-46 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has 10 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 11-for-38 with a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Marlins: 7-3, .268 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 60-Day IL (foot), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

