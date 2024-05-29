Padres host the Marlins on home winning streak

Miami Marlins (19-37, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (30-28, third in the NL West) San Diego;…

Miami Marlins (19-37, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (30-28, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-0, 5.30 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (4-2, 3.04 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -139, Marlins +118; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Miami Marlins looking to continue a three-game home winning streak.

San Diego is 30-28 overall and 13-18 in home games. Padres hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks second in the NL.

Miami has gone 9-18 on the road and 19-37 overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .232, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 10 doubles and eight home runs for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 19-for-44 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has eight home runs, 20 walks and 27 RBI while hitting .260 for the Marlins. Josh Bell is 12-for-40 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored by one run

Marlins: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.