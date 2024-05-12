Padres and Dodgers meet with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (27-14, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (21-21, second in the NL West) San…

Los Angeles Dodgers (27-14, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (21-21, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (2-1, 2.94 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -129, Padres +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Diego is 21-21 overall and 9-13 at home. The Padres have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

Los Angeles is 27-14 overall and 12-6 in road games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .349 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in MLB play.

Sunday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Padres have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 RBI for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 14-for-37 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 10 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 15-for-37 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .273 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .230 batting average, 1.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

