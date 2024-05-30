Ohtani and Smith power Dodgers past reeling Mets 10-3 for 3-game sweep

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered and drove in three runs, Will Smith went deep twice and the Los…

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered and drove in three runs, Will Smith went deep twice and the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of the frustrated New York Mets with a 10-3 victory on Wednesday.

Smith’s second homer was a tiebreaking solo shot off Adam Ottavino (1-2) to start a six-run eighth inning capped by Ohtani’s two-run drive. Miguel Vargas blooped a two-run double, and Miguel Rojas bounced an RBI single over a drawn-in infield during the latest meltdown by a dreadful Mets bullpen.

“That’s where we won the ballgame, just putting the exclamation point on with those guys,” Smith said.

Jason Heyward had a pinch-hit triple in the eighth and added a solo homer in the ninth. Rojas matched a career high with four of Los Angeles’ 16 hits.

“A lot of good things happened. A lot of good situational at-bats, two-strike hitting,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Just across the board up and down the line was really good to see. I thought we were just using the whole field better.”

Ohtani also had an RBI single. He began the day in a 7-for-37 (.189) slide since his previous home run May 17 against Cincinnati.

“We talked about it earlier today, and I just felt he was on his way as long as he’s swinging at good pitches,” Roberts said.

Ohtani’s 14th homer of the season came off reliever Jorge López, ejected moments later for shouting at third base umpire Ramon De Jesus over an appeal ruling on Freddie Freeman’s checked swing.

López dropped the ball on the mound and walked off the field with his jersey untucked. As he approached the Mets’ dugout, he tossed his glove high over the protective netting and it landed a couple of rows deep in the stands, where it was snagged by a fan.

After the game, López said he didn’t regret the outburst — and the Mets began the process of designating him for assignment.

New York (22-33) has lost 10 of 12 and 15 of 19. Following the latest defeat, the clubhouse was kept closed for about 40 minutes as the Mets held a players-only meeting initiated by shortstop Francisco Lindor.

“It’s no secret that things aren’t going the way that we want around here. And so we just opened the floor and talked about ways we can turn it around,” outfielder Brandon Nimmo said, adding the meeting was positive and very constructive. “Just felt like a boiling-over point.”

Smith also doubled and scored three times as the NL West leaders took all three games at Citi Field after arriving on a five-game losing streak. The All-Star catcher has three homers in the last two games — he connected in the nightcap of Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep.

Blake Treinen (2-0) worked a scoreless seventh for the win.

Los Angeles built a 3-0 lead on Smith’s first homer and RBI singles by Andy Pages and Ohtani. Smith doubled leading off the fourth and scored on Pages’ base hit before going deep leading off the eighth for his second career multi-homer game.

But unbeaten lefty James Paxton, who tossed three shutout innings, was pulled after 50 pitches as planned because it was his first time starting on four days’ rest this season.

“He gave us what we needed, knowing we had some length behind us,” Roberts said.

New York tied it in the fifth when No. 9 batter Tomás Nido launched a two-run homer off Elieser Hernández, and J.D. Martinez hit an RBI double against Michael Grove.

Mets starter David Peterson allowed three runs — two earned — over five innings in his season debut following left hip surgery. Peterson cost himself with an errant pickoff attempt prior to Ohtani’s run-scoring single.

“Felt good to be back,” Peterson said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Los Angeles closer Evan Phillips (right hamstring) retired both batters he faced Tuesday in a rehab outing for Class A Rancho Cucamonga. He is expected to come off the injured list Friday. … Max Muncy’s recovery from a right oblique strain will be slow, Roberts said. The infielder was placed on the injured list May 17.

Mets: Struggling closer Edwin Díaz was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement. … 1B Pete Alonso exited in the first inning after getting hit on the right hand by a 93 mph fastball from Paxton. X-rays were normal, manager Carlos Mendoza said, and the Mets expected to receive results of a CT scan Thursday. … C Francisco Alvarez (left thumb surgery) begins a rehab assignment Thursday with Double-A Binghamton.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Following an off day, RHP Walker Buehler (1-2, 4.26 ERA) starts Friday night at home against last-place Colorado in the opener of a three-game series.

Mets: Rookie RHP Christian Scott (0-2, 3.97 ERA) makes his fifth major league start Thursday night versus Arizona in the opener of a four-game set. On the mound for the defending NL champions is RHP Zac Gallen (5-4, 3.12), who finished third in Cy Young Award voting last year.

