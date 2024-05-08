New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals game rained out, to be made up Aug. 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals game was rained out on Wednesday. The teams…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals game was rained out on Wednesday.

The teams will instead play at 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 5 in St. Louis.

The Mets (18-18) were looking to sweep the series. The last time they swept the Cardinals was in April 2007 to open that season.

New York won the series’ first two games: 4-3 on Monday and 7-5 on Tuesday. It’s the team’s first series win since April 19-21 at the Dodgers.

The Mets were looking for their first road series sweep of the season.

New York has won nine of its last 11 games at St. Louis dating back to May 5, 2021.

The Cardinals (15-21) have lost four consecutive games.

