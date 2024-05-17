New York hosts Indiana following Stewart’s 31-point game

Indiana Fever (0-2, 0-2 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (2-0, 2-0 Eastern Conference) New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT…

Indiana Fever (0-2, 0-2 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (2-0, 2-0 Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty hosts the Indiana Fever after Breanna Stewart scored 31 points in the New York Liberty’s 102-66 victory over the Indiana Fever.

New York went 32-8 overall and 16-4 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Liberty averaged 6.7 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

Indiana finished 13-27 overall last season while going 5-15 in Eastern Conference play. The Fever averaged 81.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 85.1 last season.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.