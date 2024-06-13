Corey Seager hits 3-run homer against old team in first regular-season game back in Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey Seager returned to Dodger Stadium in a big way, hammering a go-ahead, three-run homer that…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey Seager returned to Dodger Stadium in a big way, hammering a go-ahead, three-run homer that reminded Los Angeles Dodgers fans what they’ve been missing.

Texas’ 3-2 victory Wednesday night was Seager’s first regular-season game at Dodger Stadium since he left as a free agent in 2021 and signed a $325 million, 10-year deal with the Rangers.

The homer was his 60th at Dodger Stadium, sixth-most among active players. The 422-foot shot in the fifth inning off Walker Buehler registered at 111 mph, his hardest-hit homer of the season. It also tied for the longest he’s hit this year. He’s gone deep 14 times so far.

“It’s good to have Corey back. We saw what he means to us,” Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “We missed him.”

The Rangers hung on for the victory when rookie Andy Pages ran through a stop sign and was thrown out at the plate for the final out.

Fans gave Seager a warm welcome after the Dodgers played a video of his career highlights with them on Tuesday, when the 30-year-old shortstop missed his fourth straight game with a hamstring issue.

Seager was in the lineup Wednesday as designated hitter and went 1 for 3 with a strikeout. He’s likely to serve in the same role for the series finale Thursday.

He was 2016 NL Rookie of the Year and 2020 NL and World Series MVP with the Dodgers, then left as a free agent after the 2021 season.

The crowd of 48,930 cheered him his first time up, but booed when he came up again after the homer.

“It kind of comes with the territory, I get it,” Seager said. “I don’t blame them.”

