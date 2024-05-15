Nelson Velázquez slugs 3-run homer in the 7th inning, Royals rally past Mariners 4-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Nelson Velázquez put Kansas City ahead with a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and Michael Wacha…

SEATTLE (AP) — Nelson Velázquez put Kansas City ahead with a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and Michael Wacha worked six dominant innings as the Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Velázquez’s third homer of the season spoiled a strong outing for Seattle starter Logan Gilbert, who had given up just three hits over six shutout innings entering the decisive frame.

It all fell apart for Gilbert (3-2) in the seventh, as Bobby Witt, Jr. led off with a walk and reached second on a Vinnie Pasquantino groundout to second base where Josh Rojas bobbled the ball to spoil the chance of a double play. Salvador Perez reached on an intentional walk, and scored when Velázquez sent a 398-foot blast to left field.

“They found a way to put some pressure on him late, he made a mistake, and the three-run homer was the big swing in the ballgame,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “But the stuff, the command, the competitiveness, it was pretty much what we’ve seen all year from Logan.”

Velázquez’ homer was his first since April 4.

“He’s a high percentage slider guy, so I went there with a plan that at-bat,” Velázquez said. “Look for the slider and try to hit the ball to the middle. I stood on my plan and a good thing happened.”

Maikel Garcia added to Kansas City’s lead with an RBI single off Mariners reliever Trent Thornton in the eighth.

Luke Raley gave the Mariners an early lead with a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth, one of just three hits for the Mariners against Wacha (3-4), who struck out seven.

“His stuff was good today,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “The slider was better and he’s been working on that. His velo was up early, he got the ball up above the zone when he needed to, he got the ball down, and his changeup was good, like usual.”

Mitch Haniger hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth off closer James McArthur, who struck out Dylan Moore and got Luis Urías to line out for his 10th save.

The Mariners struck out 11 times in the loss, which snapped a seven-game winning streak against the Royals.

“Especially early on, they were swinging aggressively and maybe didn’t have time to get to the changeup,” Wacha said. “But also, you know, trying to disguise it at times with other pitches as well. Whenever I did throw it, felt like it had good action. Some positive results today.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: DH Mitch Garver (upper back spasms) was scratched from the starting lineup … 2B Jorge Polanco was out of the lineup after leaving in the sixth inning of Monday’s game because of a tight right hamstring. Manager Scott Servais said the injury was “nothing that serious.”

Royals: CF Kyle Isbel (stomach bug) was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game.

UP NEXT

Seattle right-hander Bryan Woo (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his second start of the season on Wednesday, while the Royals will start righty Alec Marsh (3-0, 2.53 ERA). Marsh will make his second start since being activated from the injured list on May 9 after taking a line drive off his right elbow in late April.

