NCAA Men, Results

|At Omni La Costa Resort and Spa
|Carlsbad, Calif.
|Yardage: 7,528; Par: 72
|Wednesday
|Championship
|Auburn 3, Florida State 2
Cole Anderson, Florida State, def. Carson Bacha, Auburn, 1 up.
Tyler Weaver, Florida State, def. Josiah Gilbert, Auburn, 2 and 1.
Jackson Koivun, Auburn, def. Brett Roberts, Florida State, 5 and 4.
Brendan Valdes, Auburn, def. Frederik Kjettrup, Florida State, 4 and 3.
J.M. Butler, Auburn, def. Luke Clanton, Florida State, 2 and 1.
___
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.