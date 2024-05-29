NCAA Men, Results

At Omni La Costa Resort and Spa Carlsbad, Calif. Yardage: 7,528; Par: 72 Wednesday Championship Auburn 3, Florida State 2…

Cole Anderson, Florida State, def. Carson Bacha, Auburn, 1 up.

Tyler Weaver, Florida State, def. Josiah Gilbert, Auburn, 2 and 1.

Jackson Koivun, Auburn, def. Brett Roberts, Florida State, 5 and 4.

Brendan Valdes, Auburn, def. Frederik Kjettrup, Florida State, 4 and 3.

J.M. Butler, Auburn, def. Luke Clanton, Florida State, 2 and 1.

