NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Voting

Voting on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total Mike Conley, Minnesota 51 45 49 23…

Voting on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total Mike Conley, Minnesota 51 45 49 23 33 1172 Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn) 47 37 37 33 28 1041 Jalen Brunson (New York) 29 38 27 21 29 783 T.J. McConnell (Indiana) 24 32 30 40 25 759 Georges Niang (Cleveland) 29 27 31 30 24 748 Al Horford (Boston) 21 27 24 31 22 634 Larry Nance Jr. (New Orleans) 22 29 24 22 18 627 Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City) 27 16 15 28 24 565 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Denver 25 17 23 17 25 560 Dwight Powell (Dallas) 24 13 21 30 23 549 Harrison Barnes (Sacramento) 7 25 19 22 29 435 Markelle Fultz (Orlando) 13 13 19 22 39 421

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.