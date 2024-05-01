Live Radio
NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Voting

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 12:34 PM

Voting on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total
Mike Conley, Minnesota 51 45 49 23 33 1172
Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn) 47 37 37 33 28 1041
Jalen Brunson (New York) 29 38 27 21 29 783
T.J. McConnell (Indiana) 24 32 30 40 25 759
Georges Niang (Cleveland) 29 27 31 30 24 748
Al Horford (Boston) 21 27 24 31 22 634
Larry Nance Jr. (New Orleans) 22 29 24 22 18 627
Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City) 27 16 15 28 24 565
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Denver 25 17 23 17 25 560
Dwight Powell (Dallas) 24 13 21 30 23 549
Harrison Barnes (Sacramento) 7 25 19 22 29 435
Markelle Fultz (Orlando) 13 13 19 22 39 421

