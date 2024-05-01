NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Voting

Voting on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Total
|Mike Conley, Minnesota
|51
|45
|49
|23
|33
|1172
|Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn)
|47
|37
|37
|33
|28
|1041
|Jalen Brunson (New York)
|29
|38
|27
|21
|29
|783
|T.J. McConnell (Indiana)
|24
|32
|30
|40
|25
|759
|Georges Niang (Cleveland)
|29
|27
|31
|30
|24
|748
|Al Horford (Boston)
|21
|27
|24
|31
|22
|634
|Larry Nance Jr. (New Orleans)
|22
|29
|24
|22
|18
|627
|Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City)
|27
|16
|15
|28
|24
|565
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Denver
|25
|17
|23
|17
|25
|560
|Dwight Powell (Dallas)
|24
|13
|21
|30
|23
|549
|Harrison Barnes (Sacramento)
|7
|25
|19
|22
|29
|435
|Markelle Fultz (Orlando)
|13
|13
|19
|22
|39
|421
