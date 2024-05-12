NBA Draft Lottery Results

2024 NBA DRAFT First Round 1. Atlanta Hawks 2. Washington Wizards 3. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn) 4. San Antonio Spurs…

2024 NBA DRAFT First Round

1. Atlanta Hawks

2. Washington Wizards

3. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn)

4. San Antonio Spurs

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Charlotte Hornets

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto)

9. Memphis Grizzlies

10. Utah Jazz

11. Chicago Bulls

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston)

13. Sacramento Kings

14. Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State)

