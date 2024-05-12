Live Radio
Home » Sports » NBA Draft Lottery Results

NBA Draft Lottery Results

The Associated Press

May 12, 2024, 4:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
2024 NBA DRAFT
First Round

1. Atlanta Hawks

2. Washington Wizards

3. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn)

4. San Antonio Spurs

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Charlotte Hornets

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto)

9. Memphis Grizzlies

10. Utah Jazz

11. Chicago Bulls

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston)

13. Sacramento Kings

14. Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State)

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up