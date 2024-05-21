Live Radio
NBA All-Defensive Teams

The Associated Press

May 21, 2024, 2:53 PM

(Voted by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters)
2 points for first team; 1 for second team
First Team
1st 2nd Pts
C Rudy Gobert., Minnesota 99 0 198
C Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio 86 12 184
C Bam Adebayo, Miami 73 22 168
F Herb Jones, New Orleans 66 37 159
F Anthony Davis, LA Lakers 60 31 151
Second Team
G Alex Caruso, Chicago 43 44 130
G Jalen Suggs, Orlando 18 63 99
G Derrick White, Boston 15 68 98
F Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota 6 54 66
G Jrue Holiday, Boston 6 24 36
Others receiving votes (first-team votes in parentheses)

Guards: Luguentz Dort, Oklahoma City (6) 22; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (4) 11; Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 11; Jaylen Brown, Boston, (3) 1; Anthony Edwards, Minnesota, 4; De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento (1) 1; Josh Hart, New York 3; Dillon Brooks, Houston, 2; Paul George, LA Clippers 1; Dejounte Murray, Atlanta 1; Aaron Nesmith, Indiana 1; Brandin Podziemski, Golden State 1.

Forwards: Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers (1) 27: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee, (6) 3; Aaron Gordon, Denver, 6; Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento (1) 1; Jayson Tatum Boston 2; Kevin Durant, Phoenix 1; Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis 1; Bobby Portis Jr. Milwaukee 1.

Centers: Chet Holmgren Oklahoma City 21; Jarrett Allen, Cleveland, (1) 18; Brook Lopez, Milwaukee 8, Myles Turner, Indiana 1.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

