NBA All-Defensive Teams

|(Voted by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters)
|2 points for first team; 1 for second team
|First Team
|1st
|2nd
|Pts
|C Rudy Gobert., Minnesota
|99
|0
|198
|C Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio
|86
|12
|184
|C Bam Adebayo, Miami
|73
|22
|168
|F Herb Jones, New Orleans
|66
|37
|159
|F Anthony Davis, LA Lakers
|60
|31
|151
|Second Team
|G Alex Caruso, Chicago
|43
|44
|130
|G Jalen Suggs, Orlando
|18
|63
|99
|G Derrick White, Boston
|15
|68
|98
|F Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota
|6
|54
|66
|G Jrue Holiday, Boston
|6
|24
|36
|Others receiving votes (first-team votes in parentheses)
Guards: Luguentz Dort, Oklahoma City (6) 22; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (4) 11; Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 11; Jaylen Brown, Boston, (3) 1; Anthony Edwards, Minnesota, 4; De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento (1) 1; Josh Hart, New York 3; Dillon Brooks, Houston, 2; Paul George, LA Clippers 1; Dejounte Murray, Atlanta 1; Aaron Nesmith, Indiana 1; Brandin Podziemski, Golden State 1.
Forwards: Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers (1) 27: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee, (6) 3; Aaron Gordon, Denver, 6; Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento (1) 1; Jayson Tatum Boston 2; Kevin Durant, Phoenix 1; Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis 1; Bobby Portis Jr. Milwaukee 1.
Centers: Chet Holmgren Oklahoma City 21; Jarrett Allen, Cleveland, (1) 18; Brook Lopez, Milwaukee 8, Myles Turner, Indiana 1.
