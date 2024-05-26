NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 Results

Sunday At Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, N.C. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota,…

Sunday

At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, N.C.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 249 laps, 67 points.

2. (30) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 249, 53.

3. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 249, 61.

4. (8) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 249, 41.

5. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 249, 45.

6. (1) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 249, 45.

7. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 249, 38.

8. (7) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 249, 34.

9. (6) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 249, 43.

10. (13) Josh Berry, Ford, 249, 33.

11. (12) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 249, 39.

12. (4) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 249, 31.

13. (10) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 249, 0.

14. (28) Joey Logano, Ford, 249, 23.

15. (15) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 249, 22.

16. (9) Michael McDowell, Ford, 249, 22.

17. (35) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 249, 20.

18. (24) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 249, 19.

19. (34) Erik Jones, Toyota, 249, 18.

20. (17) Austin Cindric, Ford, 249, 17.

21. (20) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 249, 16.

22. (22) Justin Haley, Ford, 249, 15.

23. (39) Chris Buescher, Ford, 249, 14.

24. (14) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 249, 13.

25. (18) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 249, 12.

26. (31) Ryan Preece, Ford, 249, 11.

27. (27) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 249, 10.

28. (36) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 249, 0.

29. (29) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota, 249, 8.

30. (26) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 249, 7.

31. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 249, 6.

32. (32) Harrison Burton, Ford, 249, 5.

33. (25) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 249, 4.

34. (33) Kaz Grala, Ford, 249, 3.

35. (21) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 249, 2.

36. (38) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 247, 0.

37. (37) BJ McLeod, Ford, 241, 0.

38. (19) Noah Gragson, Ford, accident, 170, 1.

39. (16) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 143, 5.

40. (40) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, garage, 114, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 124.003 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 2 minutes, 7 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Under Caution.

Caution Flags: 7 for 46 laps.

Lead Changes: 21 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Gibbs 0-42; M.McDowell 43-48; S.Van Gisbergen 49-50; T.Gibbs 51-71; W.Byron 72-89; T.Gibbs 90-93; W.Byron 94-103; T.Gibbs 104-110; R.Chastain 111-120; C.Bell 121-146; J.Berry 147-153; C.Bell 154-159; M.Truex 160-167; C.Elliott 168-169; W.Byron 170-188; C.Bell 189-201; W.Byron 202; C.Bell 203-206; W.Byron 207; C.Bell 208-230; B.Keselowski 231; C.Bell 232-249

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Bell, 6 times for 90 laps; T.Gibbs, 4 times for 74 laps; W.Byron, 5 times for 49 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 10 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 8 laps; J.Berry, 1 time for 7 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 6 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 2 laps; S.Van Gisbergen, 1 time for 2 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: D.Hamlin, 3; W.Byron, 3; K.Larson, 2; C.Elliott, 1; T.Reddick, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Bell, 1; D.Suárez, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 486; 2. M.Truex, 456; 3. D.Hamlin, 447; 4. C.Elliott, 437; 5. W.Byron, 400; 6. T.Reddick, 396; 7. T.Gibbs, 390; 8. R.Blaney, 371; 9. A.Bowman, 365; 10. R.Chastain, 358; 11. B.Keselowski, 344; 12. C.Buescher, 331; 13. K.Busch, 324; 14. C.Briscoe, 322; 15. C.Bell, 320; 16. B.Wallace, 316.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

