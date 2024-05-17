NASCAR All-Star Race qualifying and pit crew challenge postponed due to rain

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — The NASCAR All-Star Race qualifying and pit crew challenge at North Wilkesboro Speedway scheduled for…

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — The NASCAR All-Star Race qualifying and pit crew challenge at North Wilkesboro Speedway scheduled for Friday night has been postponed due to rain.

The qualifying is rescheduled for 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

Qualifying will be followed by the NASCAR Truck Series race and then by two 60-lap heats at night to determine the remaining starting lineup for Sunday night’s All-Star Race.

In all, 20 drivers will participate in the $1 million All-Star Race with 17 having already earned their way in through past accomplishments. Two other finishers from the Open race on Sunday and the winner of the fan vote will fill out the field.

If rain washes everything out again Saturday, points leader and three-time All-Star race champion Kyle Larson would be on the pole for the race Sunday night.

Larson is in Indianapolis qualifying for the Indy 500, but hopes to make it back in time to race.

As part of the pit crew challenge, drivers will take the green flag, run one full lap at speed, and on the second lap proceed to one of two NASCAR designated pit stalls for a four-tire stop with mock fuel delivery. Upon completion of the pit stop, the cars will exit pit road and race back to the checkered flag. Per NASCAR, the qualifying time will be the total elapsed time from green flag to checkered flag, and the pole sitter will start on the pole for the first heat race and the All-Star Race.

Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said the All-Star format was designed to challenge drivers, crew chiefs and pit crews during the weekend.

“The All-Star Race has always been a place for innovation, from its very creation in 1985 to racing under the lights, unique paint schemes and double-file restarts,” Smith said. “Now we have an old-school, short track format developed by Dale (Earnhardt) Jr. plus a new twist on tires courtesy of NASCAR and Goodyear. … Throw it all together at North Wilkesboro and we’ve got something special for the 40th running of the NASCAR All-Star Race.”

