Nacho Elvira has 4-shot lead going into last round on European tour

The Associated Press

May 25, 2024, 4:00 PM

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Spanish golfer Nacho Elvira is taking a four-shot lead into the final round of the Soudal Open, where he’s chasing his second career European tour win.

Elvira dropped his first shots at Rinkven International Golf Club on Saturday in a third-round 4-under 67. He bogeyed the 13th and closing holes.

At 18 under overall, he’s four clear of Englishmen Joe Dean (66) and Ross Fisher (70), Frenchman Romain Langasque (68) and Dane Niklas Norgaard (67).

