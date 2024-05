Mutua Madrid Open Results

Friday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €7,877,020 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Friday from Mutua Madrid Open at…

Listen now to WTOP News

Friday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €7,877,020

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Friday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, def. Taylor Fritz (12), United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Jiri Lehecka (30), Czech Republic, 3-3, ret.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Jordan Thompson, Australia, and Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (11), Britain, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Barbora Krejcikova (6), Czech Republic, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, 6-3, 7-5.

Sara Sorribes Tormo and Cristina Bucsa (8), Spain, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.