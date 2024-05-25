Montreal’s Sirois, Nashville’s Willis stellar in scoreless draw

MONTREAL (AP) — CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois finished with four saves and Joe Willis stopped both shots he faced…

MONTREAL (AP) — CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois finished with four saves and Joe Willis stopped both shots he faced for Nashville SC in a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Sirois finished with his third clean sheet of the season for Montreal (3-7-4).

Willis posted his third shutout this season for Nashville (3-4-7) with two of them coming in his last three outings.

It was a completely different match in the second meeting between the clubs this season. Sam Surridge had his first career hat trick to lead Nashville to a 4-1 victory at home on May 4.

Nashville, which joined the league in 2020, leads the series 5-1-3.

Nashville stays on the road to play FC Cincinnati on Wednesday. Montreal will host D.C. United on Wednesday.

