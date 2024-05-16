Monaco to host the start of the 2026 Spanish Vuelta

MADRID (AP) — The 2026 Spanish Vuelta will start in Monaco, organizers announced on Thursday. The grand tour’s first stage…

MADRID (AP) — The 2026 Spanish Vuelta will start in Monaco, organizers announced on Thursday.

The grand tour’s first stage will take place entirely in the tiny principality known for its iconic Formula 1 event. The second stage of the three-week race will also start in Monaco.

This year’s Vuelta which is scheduled to start in August will begin in Lisbon. The Portuguese capital was the first foreign city to host a Vuelta start back in 1997. The Vuelta has also had starts in the Netherlands and France.

This summer, Monaco will host the start of the final stage of this summer’s Tour, which will be held outside Paris for the first time since 1905 because of a clash with the Olympics.

Monaco also provided the start of the 2009 Tour de France.

