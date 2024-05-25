Mizzou uses combined 2-hitter to beat Duke 3-1 to force decisive game in Columbia Super Regional

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Laurin Krings and two relievers combined on a two-hitter and seventh-seeded Missouri forced a deciding game…

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Laurin Krings and two relievers combined on a two-hitter and seventh-seeded Missouri forced a deciding game in the Columbia Super Regional with a 3-1 win over Duke on Saturday.

The Tigers (48-17) had three-straight singles in the fourth inning, with Abby Hay driving in a run and another scoring on a throwing error. Hay then scored on a groundout.

That was all Krings (17-9), who was relieved by Marissa McMann after Francesca Frelick homered for Duke with two outs in the fifth. Taylor Pannell pitched the final two innings for her 15th save.

Jala Wright (19-2) gave up three hits for Duke (51-7), which won the opening game 6-3 as Wright and Cassidy Curd combined for a four-hitter. Curd went 3 2/3 ininngs allowing a hit in the loss.

