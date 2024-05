BOSTON (AP) — Minnesota beats Boston 3-0 in Game 5 to win the Walter Cup as the 1st Professional Women’s…

Listen now to WTOP News

BOSTON (AP) — Minnesota beats Boston 3-0 in Game 5 to win the Walter Cup as the 1st Professional Women’s Hockey League champion.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.