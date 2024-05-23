Miami to host World Baseball Classic title game for second straight tournament in March 2026

MIAMI (AP) — The city of Miami will host the World Baseball Classic championship game again in March 2026, concluding…

MIAMI (AP) — The city of Miami will host the World Baseball Classic championship game again in March 2026, concluding a tournament that also will be played in Houston, Tokyo and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

For the second consecutive time, loanDepot park will be a site for all three rounds — including the semifinals and final.

In 2023, the Miami Marlins’ home stadium became the first venue to host games in all three phases of a WBC. More than 470,000 fans in all attended the 15 games in Miami, a record total.

Japan beat the United States 3-2 for the title as Shohei Ohtani struck out Mike Trout to end the game.

“Following a record-breaking World Baseball Classic in 2023, loanDepot park showcased that it is the home of international baseball,” Marlins owner Bruce Sherman said in a statement, “and we are proud to once again bring the incredible tournament back to South Florida, the go-to destination for jewel global events.”

The sixth WBC will also be held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, the Tokyo Dome in Japan, and Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Houston will hold WBC games for the first time. Hiram Bithorn Stadium will host for the first time since 2013.

Tokyo has hosted pools in all five previous editions of the World Baseball Classic (2006, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2023).

Major League Baseball announced the 2026 venues on Thursday.

