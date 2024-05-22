Marlins square off against the Brewers with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (28-20, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (16-34, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Wednesday, 6:40…

Milwaukee Brewers (28-20, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (16-34, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-2, 4.17 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (1-3, 5.02 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -137, Marlins +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Miami Marlins and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Miami has a 16-34 record overall and a 9-19 record in home games. The Marlins are 7-24 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Milwaukee is 28-20 overall and 16-11 on the road. The Brewers have hit 59 total home runs to rank sixth in the majors.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz leads Miami with nine home runs while slugging .444. Josh Bell is 13-for-40 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .237 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 13-for-41 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .270 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Brewers: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Marlins: JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 60-Day IL (foot), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.