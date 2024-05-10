Marlins look to stop skid in game against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (26-12, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (10-29, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Friday, 7:10…

Philadelphia Phillies (26-12, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (10-29, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (6-0, 1.72 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (0-5, 6.15 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -200, Marlins +166; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins enter a matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies as losers of three straight games.

Miami has a 10-29 record overall and a 5-15 record at home. The Marlins have an 8-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Philadelphia has a 26-12 record overall and an 11-5 record on the road. The Phillies have a 10-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz has eight doubles and eight home runs for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 8-for-38 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with nine home runs while slugging .516. Trea Turner is 15-for-43 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .227 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .270 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 60-Day IL (foot), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

