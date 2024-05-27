AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Perez, Kansas City, .323; Peña, Houston, .320; Soto, New York, .310; Witt, Kansas City, .309; Paredes, Tampa Bay,…

Listen now to WTOP News

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Perez, Kansas City, .323; Peña, Houston, .320; Soto, New York, .310; Witt, Kansas City, .309; Paredes, Tampa Bay, .301; Rutschman, Baltimore, .300; Guerrero, Toronto, .297; Altuve, Houston, .296; Rooker, Oakland, .286; Westburg, Baltimore, .285.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 48; Henderson, Baltimore, 40; Semien, Texas, 39; Soto, New York, 39; K.Tucker, Houston, 38; Judge, New York, 37; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; Volpe, New York, 36; Altuve, Houston, 34; Greene, Detroit, 33.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 54; Soto, New York, 44; K.Tucker, Houston, 39; Perez, Kansas City, 39; Judge, New York, 39; A.García, Texas, 37; Henderson, Baltimore, 37; Rutschman, Baltimore, 37; Witt, Kansas City, 36; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 35.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 67; Peña, Houston, 66; Soto, New York, 65; Altuve, Houston, 64; Perez, Kansas City, 63; Rutschman, Baltimore, 62; Volpe, New York, 61; Garcia, Kansas City, 60; Guerrero, Toronto, 60; Ja.Duran, Boston, 59.

DOUBLES_Judge, New York, 18; Bleday, Oakland, 15; Ja.Duran, Boston, 15; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 15; Torkelson, Detroit, 15; Witt, Kansas City, 15; W.Abreu, Boston, 13; Jeffers, Minnesota, 13; Kepler, Minnesota, 13; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 13; Sheets, Chicago, 13; J.Smith, Texas, 13.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 8; Witt, Kansas City, 6; Carpenter, Detroit, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; W.Pérez, Detroit, 4; Vierling, Detroit, 4; Castro, Minnesota, 3; Garcia, Kansas City, 3; Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Rosario, Tampa Bay, 3; Volpe, New York, 3; Westburg, Baltimore, 3.

HOME RUNS_K.Tucker, Houston, 18; Judge, New York, 17; Henderson, Baltimore, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Soto, New York, 14; Stanton, New York, 13; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 13; A.García, Texas, 12; 6 tied at 11.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 19; Witt, Kansas City, 16; Garcia, Kansas City, 13; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 12; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 11; Ja.Duran, Boston, 11; Mullins, Baltimore, 11; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 11; Volpe, New York, 11; Mateo, Baltimore, 10.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 8-1; Skubal, Detroit, 6-1; Gil, New York, 6-1; Rodón, New York, 6-2; L.Allen, Cleveland, 6-2; R.Blanco, Houston, 5-0; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 5-1; Ober, Minnesota, 5-2; Irvin, Baltimore, 5-2; Bello, Boston, 5-2.

ERA_Lugo, Kansas City, 1.74; Houck, Boston, 1.90; Olson, Detroit, 1.92; R.Blanco, Houston, 1.99; Gil, New York, 2.11; Gray, Texas, 2.21; Skubal, Detroit, 2.25; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.52; Schmidt, New York, 2.52; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.60.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 85; Flaherty, Detroit, 81; Ragans, Kansas City, 76; Ryan, Minnesota, 73; Skubal, Detroit, 72; Gil, New York, 70; Castillo, Seattle, 69; Houck, Boston, 69; López, Minnesota, 69; Detmers, Los Angeles, 67; Schmidt, New York, 67.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.