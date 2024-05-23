AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Perez, Kansas City, .337; Peña, Houston, .326; Soto, New York, .313; Paredes, Tampa Bay, .308; Witt, Kansas City,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Perez, Kansas City, .337; Peña, Houston, .326; Soto, New York, .313; Paredes, Tampa Bay, .308; Witt, Kansas City, .308; Rutschman, Baltimore, .296; Rooker, Oakland, .294; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .294; Altuve, Houston, .291; K.Tucker, Houston, .288.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 46; Semien, Texas, 37; Soto, New York, 37; Henderson, Baltimore, 36; K.Tucker, Houston, 36; Altuve, Houston, 32; Greene, Detroit, 32; Judge, New York, 32; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Ja.Duran, Boston, 31; Peña, Houston, 31; Volpe, New York, 31.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 45; Soto, New York, 40; Perez, Kansas City, 39; K.Tucker, Houston, 36; A.García, Texas, 35; Henderson, Baltimore, 35; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 34; Judge, New York, 34; Semien, Texas, 34; Witt, Kansas City, 33.

HITS_Peña, Houston, 63; Soto, New York, 61; Witt, Kansas City, 61; Perez, Kansas City, 60; Altuve, Houston, 59; Semien, Texas, 57; Rutschman, Baltimore, 56; Ja.Duran, Boston, 55; Volpe, New York, 55; Garcia, Kansas City, 54.

DOUBLES_Judge, New York, 16; Witt, Kansas City, 15; Bleday, Oakland, 14; Ja.Duran, Boston, 14; Torkelson, Detroit, 14; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 13; Sheets, Chicago, 13; W.Abreu, Boston, 12; Garcia, Kansas City, 12; Jeffers, Minnesota, 12; Kepler, Minnesota, 12; Semien, Texas, 12; J.Smith, Texas, 12.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 8; Witt, Kansas City, 6; Carpenter, Detroit, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; W.Pérez, Detroit, 4; Vierling, Detroit, 4; Castro, Minnesota, 3; Garcia, Kansas City, 3; Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Rosario, Tampa Bay, 3; Westburg, Baltimore, 3.

HOME RUNS_K.Tucker, Houston, 17; Henderson, Baltimore, 16; Judge, New York, 14; Soto, New York, 13; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; O’Neill, Boston, 11; Rooker, Oakland, 11; Raleigh, Seattle, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; A.García, Texas, 11.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 18; Witt, Kansas City, 16; Garcia, Kansas City, 12; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 12; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 11; Ja.Duran, Boston, 11; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 9; K.Tucker, Houston, 9; Volpe, New York, 9; Adell, Los Angeles, 8; Mullins, Baltimore, 8.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 7-1; Skubal, Detroit, 6-1; Gil, New York, 5-1; Schmidt, New York, 5-2; Rodón, New York, 5-2; L.Allen, Cleveland, 5-2; Bello, Boston, 5-2; Berríos, Toronto, 5-3; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 5-4; Crochet, Chicago, 5-4.

ERA_Lugo, Kansas City, 1.79; Houck, Boston, 1.94; Olson, Detroit, 2.16; K.Crawford, Boston, 2.17; Gray, Texas, 2.21; Skubal, Detroit, 2.25; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.52; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.56; Schmidt, New York, 2.59; Kikuchi, Toronto, 2.64.

STRIKEOUTS_Ragans, Kansas City, 76; Crochet, Chicago, 74; Flaherty, Detroit, 72; Skubal, Detroit, 72; Castillo, Seattle, 66; Ryan, Minnesota, 64; Cortes, New York, 63; López, Minnesota, 63; Gil, New York, 62; Gilbert, Seattle, 62; Houck, Boston, 62.

