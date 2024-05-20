AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Perez, Kansas City, .341; Peña, Houston, .326; Soto, New York, .316; Altuve, Houston, .304; Rutschman, Baltimore, .304; Paredes,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Perez, Kansas City, .341; Peña, Houston, .326; Soto, New York, .316; Altuve, Houston, .304; Rutschman, Baltimore, .304; Paredes, Tampa Bay, .303; Rosario, Tampa Bay, .302; Toro, Oakland, .295; Witt, Kansas City, .295; Westburg, Baltimore, .294.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 42; Henderson, Baltimore, 35; Semien, Texas, 35; Soto, New York, 35; K.Tucker, Houston, 33; Altuve, Houston, 32; Greene, Detroit, 32; Peña, Houston, 30; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Judge, New York, 29; O’Neill, Boston, 29; Volpe, New York, 29.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 41; Perez, Kansas City, 38; Soto, New York, 37; A.García, Texas, 35; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 34; K.Tucker, Houston, 34; Henderson, Baltimore, 34; Semien, Texas, 33; Rooker, Oakland, 32; Judge, New York, 32.

HITS_Peña, Houston, 60; Altuve, Houston, 59; Soto, New York, 59; Perez, Kansas City, 58; Witt, Kansas City, 56; Rutschman, Baltimore, 55; Semien, Texas, 55; Ja.Duran, Boston, 53; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 52; Volpe, New York, 52; Ward, Los Angeles, 52.

DOUBLES_Judge, New York, 16; Bleday, Oakland, 14; Torkelson, Detroit, 14; Witt, Kansas City, 14; Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Sheets, Chicago, 13; W.Abreu, Boston, 12; Garcia, Kansas City, 12; Jeffers, Minnesota, 12; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 12; J.Smith, Texas, 12.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 8; Witt, Kansas City, 6; Carpenter, Detroit, 4; Henderson, Baltimore, 4; W.Pérez, Detroit, 4; Castro, Minnesota, 3; Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; Rosario, Tampa Bay, 3; Vierling, Detroit, 3; Westburg, Baltimore, 3.

HOME RUNS_Henderson, Baltimore, 16; K.Tucker, Houston, 15; Judge, New York, 13; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 12; Rooker, Oakland, 11; O’Neill, Boston, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; A.García, Texas, 11; Soto, New York, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 17; Witt, Kansas City, 15; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 12; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 11; Garcia, Kansas City, 11; Ja.Duran, Boston, 10; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 9; K.Tucker, Houston, 9; Volpe, New York, 9; Adell, Los Angeles, 8; Mullins, Baltimore, 8.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 7-1; Skubal, Detroit, 6-0; Schmidt, New York, 5-1; Gil, New York, 5-1; Rodón, New York, 5-2; L.Allen, Cleveland, 5-2; Berríos, Toronto, 5-3; R.Blanco, Houston, 4-0; Fedde, Chicago, 4-1; Irvin, Baltimore, 4-1; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 4-1; Kimbrel, Baltimore, 4-1.

ERA_Lugo, Kansas City, 1.79; Skubal, Detroit, 1.80; Houck, Boston, 1.94; Gray, Texas, 2.08; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.09; Olson, Detroit, 2.16; K.Crawford, Boston, 2.17; Gil, New York, 2.39; Schmidt, New York, 2.49; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.56.

STRIKEOUTS_Flaherty, Detroit, 72; Crochet, Chicago, 70; Castillo, Seattle, 66; Skubal, Detroit, 66; Ragans, Kansas City, 64; López, Minnesota, 63; Gil, New York, 62; Gilbert, Seattle, 62; Houck, Boston, 62; Singer, Kansas City, 61.

