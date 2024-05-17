Los Angeles visits Las Vegas after Wilson’s 30-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (0-1) at Las Vegas Aces (1-0, 1-0 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Los Angeles Sparks (0-1) at Las Vegas Aces (1-0, 1-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces hosts the Los Angeles Sparks after A’ja Wilson scored 30 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 89-80 victory against the Phoenix Mercury.

Las Vegas finished 19-1 at home and 18-2 in Western Conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Aces averaged 92.8 points per game last season, 38.5 in the paint, 17.0 off of turnovers and 12.8 on fast breaks.

Los Angeles went 17-23 overall and 9-11 in Western Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Sparks averaged 8.5 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Azura Stevens: out (arm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

