Los Angeles FC takes shutout streak into matchup against Atlanta United

Los Angeles FC (6-4-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-6-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE LAFC +148, Atlanta United FC +156, Draw +267; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC comes into a matchup against Atlanta United after securing two straight shutout wins.

United is 3-3-1 in home games. United has a 0-5 record in one-goal matches.

LAFC is 1-4-1 on the road. LAFC is 3-0-0 when it scores three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giorgos Giakoumakis has five goals for United. Jamal Thiare has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has eight goals and five assists for LAFC. Cristian Olivera has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 1-5-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

LAFC: 5-3-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 6.7 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Tyler Wolff (injured), Jamal Thiare (injured), Derrick Williams (injured).

LAFC: David Emmanuel Martinez Morales (injured), Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Ryan Hollingshead (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

