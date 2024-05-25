Memorial Day: What's open, what's closed? | Weather outlook | DC road closures | Traffic outlook | Events in DC area
London Knights open Memorial Cup round-robin play with 4-0 win over Drummondville Voltigeur

The Associated Press

May 25, 2024, 7:19 PM

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Michael Simpson made 31 saves, Ruslan Gazizov scored twice and the London Knights opened Memorial Cup round-robin play with a 4-0 victory over the Drummondville Voltigeurs on Saturday.

Oliver Bonk and Kasper Halttunen also scored for the Ontario Hockey League champion Knights.

Riley Mercer stopped 17 shots for Drummondville, the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League champion.

The Voltigeurs will face the host Saginaw Spirit on Sunday. Saginaw opened the four-team tournament Friday night with a 5-4 victory over the Western Hockey League champion Moose Jaw Warriors. London will face Moose Jaw on Monday.

