KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Tour Scores

Saturday
At The GC at Harbor Shores
Benton Harbor, Mich.
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 6,852; Par: 71
Third Round
|Greg Chalmers
|69-68-66—203
|Ernie Els
|70-64-69—203
|Richard Bland
|64-66-74—204
|Chris DiMarco
|68-65-71—204
|Richard Green
|64-71-70—205
|Jason Caron
|69-70-67—206
|Stewart Cink
|67-68-71—206
|Scott Hend
|68-68-70—206
|Steve Stricker
|66-69-71—206
|Shane Bertsch
|70-67-70—207
|Jeff Schmid
|66-71-70—207
|David Branshaw
|71-68-69—208
|Retief Goosen
|70-69-69—208
|Jerry Kelly
|69-70-69—208
|Mike Weir
|66-69-73—208
|Scott Dunlap
|66-65-78—209
|Joakim Haeggman
|69-66-74—209
|Cameron Percy
|69-72-68—209
|Paul Stankowski
|69-69-71—209
|Marco Dawson
|69-72-69—210
|Brian Gay
|67-67-76—210
|Bernhard Langer
|74-71-65—210
|Justin Leonard
|70-69-71—210
|Kenny Perry
|69-70-71—210
|Stuart Appleby
|70-69-72—211
|Darren Clarke
|67-73-71—211
|Tim Petrovic
|70-71-70—211
|Michael Wright
|69-67-75—211
|Arjun Atwal
|69-75-68—212
|Steve Flesch
|70-71-71—212
|Padraig Harrington
|74-68-70—212
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|70-68-74—212
|Katsumasa Miyamoto
|67-75-70—212
|Timothy O’Neal
|71-69-72—212
|Tom Pernice
|69-73-70—212
|Billy Andrade
|71-71-71—213
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|68-71-74—213
|Heath Slocum
|68-69-76—213
|Ken Tanigawa
|70-70-73—213
|Boo Weekley
|70-71-72—213
|Stephen Ames
|77-68-69—214
|K.J. Choi
|66-72-76—214
|Glen Day
|70-72-72—214
|Joe Durant
|71-73-70—214
|Simon Khan
|69-73-72—214
|Shaun Micheel
|70-71-73—214
|Charlie Wi
|72-71-71—214
|Y.E. Yang
|69-73-72—214
|Frank Esposito
|68-71-76—215
|Fred Funk
|73-72-70—215
|James Kingston
|69-70-76—215
|David McKenzie
|72-72-71—215
|Tracy Phillips
|73-69-73—215
|Kirk Triplett
|75-69-71—215
|Michael Allen
|69-76-71—216
|Mark Hensby
|68-71-77—216
|Gene Sauers
|69-74-73—216
|Mick Smith
|72-70-74—216
|Mario Tiziani
|73-71-72—216
|Notah Begay
|72-71-74—217
|Jim Carter
|71-74-72—217
|Bob Estes
|75-68-74—217
|Hiroyuki Fujita
|72-72-73—217
|Keith Horne
|69-72-76—217
|Lee Janzen
|72-73-72—217
|Scott McCarron
|73-71-73—217
|Colin Montgomerie
|72-71-74—217
|Vijay Singh
|67-77-73—217
|Adilson Da Silva
|73-72-73—218
|Tom Gillis
|72-71-75—218
|Billy Mayfair
|71-74-73—218
|Paul McGinley
|71-72-75—218
|Bob Sowards
|71-73-74—218
|Ken Duke
|72-71-76—219
|Jonathan Kaye
|72-71-76—219
|Woody Austin
|74-71-75—220
|Duffy Waldorf
|72-72-76—220
|Mike Stone
|71-74-76—221
|Don Berry
|71-74-78—223
|Eric Bogar
|72-73-79—224
|Rod Perry
|76-67-81—224
|Scott Parel
|72-73-80—225
|Ray Franz
|73-72-82—227
|Matt Gogel
|73-72-WD
|John Senden
|75-70-DQ
