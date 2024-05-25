Memorial Day: What's open, what's closed? | Weather outlook | DC road closures | Traffic outlook | Events in DC area
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

May 25, 2024, 5:06 PM

Saturday

At The GC at Harbor Shores

Benton Harbor, Mich.

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 6,852; Par: 71

Third Round

Greg Chalmers 69-68-66—203
Ernie Els 70-64-69—203
Richard Bland 64-66-74—204
Chris DiMarco 68-65-71—204
Richard Green 64-71-70—205
Jason Caron 69-70-67—206
Stewart Cink 67-68-71—206
Scott Hend 68-68-70—206
Steve Stricker 66-69-71—206
Shane Bertsch 70-67-70—207
Jeff Schmid 66-71-70—207
David Branshaw 71-68-69—208
Retief Goosen 70-69-69—208
Jerry Kelly 69-70-69—208
Mike Weir 66-69-73—208
Scott Dunlap 66-65-78—209
Joakim Haeggman 69-66-74—209
Cameron Percy 69-72-68—209
Paul Stankowski 69-69-71—209
Marco Dawson 69-72-69—210
Brian Gay 67-67-76—210
Bernhard Langer 74-71-65—210
Justin Leonard 70-69-71—210
Kenny Perry 69-70-71—210
Stuart Appleby 70-69-72—211
Darren Clarke 67-73-71—211
Tim Petrovic 70-71-70—211
Michael Wright 69-67-75—211
Arjun Atwal 69-75-68—212
Steve Flesch 70-71-71—212
Padraig Harrington 74-68-70—212
Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-68-74—212
Katsumasa Miyamoto 67-75-70—212
Timothy O’Neal 71-69-72—212
Tom Pernice 69-73-70—212
Billy Andrade 71-71-71—213
Ricardo Gonzalez 68-71-74—213
Heath Slocum 68-69-76—213
Ken Tanigawa 70-70-73—213
Boo Weekley 70-71-72—213
Stephen Ames 77-68-69—214
K.J. Choi 66-72-76—214
Glen Day 70-72-72—214
Joe Durant 71-73-70—214
Simon Khan 69-73-72—214
Shaun Micheel 70-71-73—214
Charlie Wi 72-71-71—214
Y.E. Yang 69-73-72—214
Frank Esposito 68-71-76—215
Fred Funk 73-72-70—215
James Kingston 69-70-76—215
David McKenzie 72-72-71—215
Tracy Phillips 73-69-73—215
Kirk Triplett 75-69-71—215
Michael Allen 69-76-71—216
Mark Hensby 68-71-77—216
Gene Sauers 69-74-73—216
Mick Smith 72-70-74—216
Mario Tiziani 73-71-72—216
Notah Begay 72-71-74—217
Jim Carter 71-74-72—217
Bob Estes 75-68-74—217
Hiroyuki Fujita 72-72-73—217
Keith Horne 69-72-76—217
Lee Janzen 72-73-72—217
Scott McCarron 73-71-73—217
Colin Montgomerie 72-71-74—217
Vijay Singh 67-77-73—217
Adilson Da Silva 73-72-73—218
Tom Gillis 72-71-75—218
Billy Mayfair 71-74-73—218
Paul McGinley 71-72-75—218
Bob Sowards 71-73-74—218
Ken Duke 72-71-76—219
Jonathan Kaye 72-71-76—219
Woody Austin 74-71-75—220
Duffy Waldorf 72-72-76—220
Mike Stone 71-74-76—221
Don Berry 71-74-78—223
Eric Bogar 72-73-79—224
Rod Perry 76-67-81—224
Scott Parel 72-73-80—225
Ray Franz 73-72-82—227
Matt Gogel 73-72-WD
John Senden 75-70-DQ

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

