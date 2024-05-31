Jones scores a season-high 22, Sun move to franchise-best 7-0 start with 74-72 win over Wings

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brionna Jones scored a season-high 22 points, Alyssa Thomas added 15 points, 14 assists and nine…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brionna Jones scored a season-high 22 points, Alyssa Thomas added 15 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun held off the Dallas Wings 74-72 on Friday night for their seventh straight win to start the season.

Connecticut (7-0) is the only unbeaten team in the WNBA and stretched its best opening mark in franchise history. The 2018 and ’21 teams each started 5-0.

The Sun built a 59-50 lead heading into the fourth quarter before Sevgi Uzun’s 3-pointer gave the Wings (3-3) a 72-69 lead with 1:20 remaining. Thomas scored the next four points and Tyasha Harris split a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with 1.2 seconds left.

Following a Wings’ timeout, Uzun cut through the lane for the inbounds pass, but Harris knocked the ball out of her hands to end it.

Jones was 10 of 14 from the field. Thomas finished 6-of-11 shooting and scored eight of the Sun’s 15 points in the fourth quarter. DeWanna Bonner, who reached 7,000 career points in a 70-47 win against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, added 12 points.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points and Maddy Siegrist added 17 to lead the Wings. Teaira McCowan and Kalani Brown chipped in 10 points apiece.

