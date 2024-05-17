Isco fractures fibula and is out of contention for Spain’s European Championship squad

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis midfielder Isco Alarcón has fractured his left fibula, the club said Friday, ruling him out…

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis midfielder Isco Alarcón has fractured his left fibula, the club said Friday, ruling him out of contention for a place in Spain’s European Championship squad.

The 32-year-old former Real Madrid playmaker has revitalized his career this season with Betis, and was considered a strong candidate for Spain coach Luis de la Fuente’s team at next month’s Euros in Germany.

Isco has 38 caps but hasn’t played for his country since 2019.

De la Fuente is scheduled to announce his squad on May 27. He recently said: “I publicly declare that I am an admirer of Isco,” sparking speculation the player was about to make his international comeback.

Isco had to be substituted in the first half of Thursday’s 2-2 draw with Las Palmas after being injured while trying to make a tackle.

Betis will be without its best player when it hosts Real Sociedad on Sunday in the second-to-last game of the season, with both fighting for a Europa League spot.

Sociedad is in sixth place and holding the berth, while Betis is one point behind in seventh and currently in the Europa Conference League position.

Isco won five Champions League titles and other trophies while playing for Madrid from 2013-2022.

